Crime

Tillsonburg, Ont. man charged after Pride flags stolen or vandalized: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 2, 2022 10:17 am
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. Stoughton Central School / Facebook

OPP have charged a Tillsonburg, Ont., man after several Pride flags were reportedly stolen or vandalized.

Police say the incidents took place between May 20 and 24 on Stover Street in Norwich Township.

A 47-year-old Tillsonburg man has been charged with theft under $5,000.

The accused is set to appear in court at a later date.

Read more: Teen charged, investigation ongoing after Pride flags stolen in Norwich Township

Earlier this week, OPP reported that a 16-year-old was also charged in relation to the stolen and vandalized Pride flags.

The youth faced two counts of theft under $5,000.

In a statement Saturday, police said they were contacted around 5:15 a.m. on May 20 that a Pride flag had been stolen from a hydro pole, and that another Pride flag had been spray-painted.

The following morning, around 7:30 a.m., police say they received a report that the spray-painted flag had been stolen and that a third flag placed on another hydro pole along Main Street had been stolen.

Trending Stories
Surveillance images released by OPP in connection with an investigation into the theft and defacing of pride flags. View image in full screen
Surveillance images released by OPP in connection with an investigation into the theft and defacing of pride flags. Ontario Provincial Police

Read more: Suspects sought after two flag poles with Pride flags cut down in Norfolk County: OPP

Investigators released surveillance images showing a white GMC Sierra pickup truck, red tractor, and three male suspects in orange safety gear whom they believed to be involved.

OPP say they’re continuing investigations to identify other people responsible for these offences.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Vandals target church Pride display with graffiti' Vandals target church Pride display with graffiti
