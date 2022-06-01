Okanagan Similkameen residents warned to prepare for potential flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan Similkameen residents are being warned that now is the time to prepare for potential flooding.

Environment Canada indicated in its seven-day forecast there will be rain later in the coming days with warm temperatures within Princeton and the surrounding communities of Tulameen and Coalmont in Electoral Area H, also known as rural Princeton.

This alone may not be unusual, but according to the River Forecast Centre, the unprecedented and catastrophic flooding in November 2021 has made many rivers more vulnerable to freshet high flows.

“The River Forecast Centre indicates water levels could increase, and stronger river flows could lead to erosion of orphan dikes and river channels on the Tulameen and Similkameen Rivers,” reads an update from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

“The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is reminding residents and property owners in low-lying areas or adjacent to Tulameen River, Otter Creek, and Otter Lake, to be proactive and remove personal items that may be damaged by high groundwater or flooding.”

The regional district said that residents may want to consider sandbagging their property if it is located in a low-lying area.

The district also recommended coming up with a plan to make sure human and pet needs are addressed in planning for the worst. That can include having emergency kits with enough supplies for 72 hours and having fuel in generators, helping your family cope should conditions change suddenly.

The RDOS has partnered with Voyent Alert! to provide routine and emergency notifications throughout the region and the EOC is monitoring conditions and will activate if required.

If you notice flooding or other issues, please call the EOC at 250-490-4225 or the provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456. In case of an emergency, please call 9-1-1.