Crime

Police seek 3 suspects in connection with late-night carjacking in Milton, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 2:05 pm
Halton police say a delievry driver had his sedan taken in a late night carjacking in Milton, Ont. View image in full screen
Halton police say a delievry driver had his sedan taken in a late night carjacking in Milton, Ont. Halton Regional Police

Halton police (HRPS) are seeking three men accused of carjacking a pizza delivery driver’s sedan late Tuesday in a Milton, Ont., residential neighbourhood.

Investigators say the white 2004 Acura TSX was taken after an assault near James Snow Parkway and Derry Road.

“As the employee was exiting his vehicle, he was approached by three unknown males,” HRPS said in a release.

“One male produced a knife while the second male produced a gun. The employee was then punched in the back of the head and demands were made for the victim’s keys and cell phone.”

Officers recovered a stolen maroon 2011 Nissan Rogue that the suspects arrived in.

All three men are described as being in their early 20s with slim builds and wearing hoodies and face masks.

Information and anonymous tips on the incident can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime Carjacking Milton Halton Regional Police Service carjackings halton crime milton crime milton carjacking

