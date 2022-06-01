Police seek 3 suspects in connection with late-night carjacking in Milton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Halton police (HRPS) are seeking three men accused of carjacking a pizza delivery driver’s sedan late Tuesday in a Milton, Ont., residential neighbourhood.

Investigators say the white 2004 Acura TSX was taken after an assault near James Snow Parkway and Derry Road.

“As the employee was exiting his vehicle, he was approached by three unknown males,” HRPS said in a release.

“One male produced a knife while the second male produced a gun. The employee was then punched in the back of the head and demands were made for the victim’s keys and cell phone.”

Officers recovered a stolen maroon 2011 Nissan Rogue that the suspects arrived in.

All three men are described as being in their early 20s with slim builds and wearing hoodies and face masks.

Information and anonymous tips on the incident can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.