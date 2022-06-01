B.C.’s minimum wage goes up another 45 cents Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Wednesday, people earning minimum wage in B.C. will get a small raise.

The minimum wage is going up to $15.65 per hour — up 45 cents from the previous rate.

That is the highest minimum wage of any Canadian province.

The B.C. government has been increasing the minimum wage since 2018.

Six per cent of employees in B.C. earned minimum wage or less in 2021 and 52 per cent of employees in B.C. earning that wage were older than 25.