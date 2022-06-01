Menu

Economy

B.C.’s minimum wage goes up another 45 cents Wednesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 11:57 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. government announces minimum wage will increase to $15.65 on June 1' B.C. government announces minimum wage will increase to $15.65 on June 1
WATCH: Minister of Labour Harry Bains announced Monday the B.C. government will increase the general minimum wage on June 1, 2022, by 45 cents to reflect inflation and support workers -- making it the highest in Canada. – Mar 14, 2022

Starting Wednesday, people earning minimum wage in B.C. will get a small raise.

The minimum wage is going up to $15.65 per hour — up 45 cents from the previous rate.

That is the highest minimum wage of any Canadian province.

Click to play video: 'B.C. raising minimum wage starting in June' B.C. raising minimum wage starting in June
B.C. raising minimum wage starting in June – Mar 14, 2022

Read more: Saskatchewan to raise minimum wage to $13 per hour in October, $15 by 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. government has been increasing the minimum wage since 2018.

Six per cent of employees in B.C. earned minimum wage or less in 2021 and 52 per cent of employees in B.C. earning that wage were older than 25.

