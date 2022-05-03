Menu

Money

Saskatchewan to raise minimum wage to $13 per hour in October, $15 by 2024

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 4:26 pm
A woman hands over Canadian money. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan, which has the country's lowest minimum wage at $11.81 per hour, is set to increase its minimum wage to $13 this year and $15 by October of 2024. File / Global News

The government of Saskatchewan has announced that minimum wage will rise to $15 per hour — but not until 2024.

On Tuesday, the government shared that the province’s current minimum wage at $11.81 per hour — the lowest minimum wage in the country — will jump to $13 per hour on Oct. 1 of this year.

On Oct. 1 of next year, Saskatchewan’s minimum wage will increase by a dollar to $14 per hour and again to $15 per hour on on Oct. 1, 2024.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe had mentioned during question period on Monday that the government was looking at increasing minimum wage in Saskatchewan.

Read more: Moe teases minimum wage hike as Sask. opposition debuts resource surcharge plan

It represents a 27-per cent increase to the minimum wage by 2024.

“World events continue to put upward pressure on the cost of living in Saskatchewan and across Canada,” said Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan in a government release on Tuesday.

“Our government is committed to ensuring life is affordable for our low-income residents by increasing the minimum wage over the next three years. This commitment to affordability will support Saskatchewan workers, and ensure Saskatchewan is the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

According to the government, the planned increases to Saskatchewan’s minimum wage reflect a market adjustment instead of relying on the province’s traditional indexation formula.

Read more: Saskatchewan Premier Moe says independent MLA Wilson should step down, run in byelection

In the past, the province has used the indexation formula to provide equal weight to changes to the Consumer Price Index and average hourly wage.

However, the increases over the next couple years will reflect a move to more closely align workers’ salaries with changing market forces, government officials said.

“As we continue to grow Saskatchewan, we want to attract quality investments and jobs so that all citizens can benefit. Making this change to the minimum wage is a step in that direction,” Morgan added.

Saskatchewan’s minimum was set at $11.45 prior to the latest hike last October.

