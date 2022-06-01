Female Mississauga transit driver fights off suspect attempting to hijack bus

Send this page to someone via email

The transit union for MiWay says one of its members, a female transit bus driver, fought off a man attempting to hijack the bus in Mississauga.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) said the incident occurred early Tuesday when a rider attempted to overtake the public transit bus.

“While the attempted hijacker wrestled with the female operator to take control of the bus, the operator fought him off and was able to bring the vehicle to a safe stop,” the union said.

The City of Mississauga also issued a statement and said the transit operator was able to safely stop the bus and Peel Regional Police were called.

Peel Regional Police told Global News they attended at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Erindale Station Road.

Police said during the investigation they learned the suspect approached a driver of a separate vehicle and began to damage the vehicle when he then boarded a transit bus and attempted to take control of it. However, he was stopped by the bus driver.

Then, Mississauga city officials said a MiWay supervisor attended the scene to help and the suspect got off the bus and drove off in the supervisor’s vehicle.

Peel police said the suspect damaged several poles as he fled the scene. However, no injuries were reported and there were no other vehicles damaged.

With GPS access from the transit system, they were able to track the location of the vehicle and officers arrested the man.

The suspect is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and mischief over $5,000.

“This is just another reminder of the dangers our transit professionals face daily in the line of duty,” said Jack Jackson, president of ATU Local 1572.

The incident comes as there have been several reports across the Greater Toronto Area of both successful carjackings and attempted carjackings.

