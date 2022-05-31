Bombers take down Riders 25-16 in preseason finale

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers completed their pre-season with a 25-16 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium in Regina Tuesday night.

The Bombers left most of their starters at home and it was the last chance for many players to convince the coaching staff and management they’re worthy of a roster spot.

Quarterback Dakota Prukop, vying for the Winnipeg backup job, bounced back after a tough outing on Friday against Edmonton.

Prukop not only threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns, but led the Bombers in rushing with 74 yards on six carries.

The man he’s battling for the backup role, Dru Brown, threw for 86 yards and rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown.

A very quiet first half featured just three points off the foot of Winnipeg kicker Marc Liegghio as his 18-yard chip shot gave the Bombers a 3-0 lead.

After Leigghio added a kickoff single to open the second half, the Bombers forced a turnover on downs and were able to move the ball down the field, capping off the drive with a Brown TD run from a yard out to make it 11-0 with the extra point.

After the Riders cut the lead to 11-3 early in the fourth, the Bombers responded on the next play from scrimmage as Prukop found Whop Philyor for a 78-yard major to extend the lead to 18-3 with the extra point.

The Riders fought back, scoring touchdowns on the next two drives as Jester Weah and Dieuly Aristilde both picked up receiving majors.

But with a chance to tie the game, the Riders missed a two-point conversion with 2:47 left, and on the next drive, the Bombers put the game away as Prukop found Tavaris Harrison for a 32-yard touchdown.

With the Bombers top two running backs, Johnny Augustine and Brady Oliveira, not on the trip, former Regina Ram Kyle Borsa stepped in to rush for 23 yards and also caught an 18-yard pass.

The Bombers had plenty of chances for more points, but failed on three different third-down gambles near the goal line.

The countdown to the regular season is now on, as the Bombers will open at home against the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday, June 10.

