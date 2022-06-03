Hamilton’s east side provided city’s only new face as incumbents hang tight in 2022 election

Send this page to someone via email

Only one of five Ontario electoral districts in Hamilton proper will see a new MPP following the Ontario Progressive Conservatives (PCs) second consecutive majority election win on Thursday night.

Doug Ford’s PC candidates were elected in 83 ridings across Ontario June 2 which included two Hamilton ridings – Flamborough-Glanbrook and Hamilton East-Stoney Creek.

Ford got seven more electoral districts than in the previous election and well above the minimum 63 required for a majority.

The NDP picked up 31 in total including three Hamilton ridings – Hamilton Centre, Hamilton Mountain, and Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas.

One of the New Democrats losses was Hamilton East -Stoney Creek which was one of the more absorbing races amid headlines in recent months that pitted the incumbent against new faces residents recognized.

Canadian football Hall of Famer Neil Lumsden, 69, is now the MPP after joining Ontario PCs in late January.

Story continues below advertisement

The three time Grey Cup winner with the Edmonton Eskimos as a player and cup winner in 1999 as general manager of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats captured 34.6 per cent of the vote from just over 35,000 votes cast on Thursday.

Lumsden came out the victor despite passing on a Cable 14 debate May 25 which put him under fire with three other candidates in the riding.

View image in full screen Canadian Football Hall of Famer Neil Lumsden is now the MPP for Hamilton East – Stoney Creek. Ontario Progressive Conservative Party

The new MPP said he spent that time with volunteers knocking on doors in his contituency, talking directly to people.

“I think the time was well-served and well spent based on the feedback,” Lumsden said after his win.

“You don’t get a chance to to find out what they’re saying and to talk to people unless you’re in front of them.”

Story continues below advertisement

The incumbent of 15 years, Paul Miller, was beaten running as an independant after he was removed from the NDP caucus over alleged connections to an anti-Muslim group that showed up on his Facebook account.

Miller only picked up 6.9 per cent of votes cast.

NDP replacement Zaigham Butt finished second in voting with 27.3 per cent, while downtown city councillor Jason Farr picked up 21.1 per cent with the Liberals.

Here’s a look at results from the other Hamilton ridings for June 2 along with numbers from regions around the Golden Horseshoe:

Hamilton Centre

NDP leader Andrea Horwath had little trouble in the 2022 election hanging on to her seat in Hamilton Centre picking up 57.3 per cent of the estimated 29,000 votes cast in the riding.

Story continues below advertisement

Horwath, 59, has represented Hamilton Centre since 2007 winning by wide margins in four provincial elections.

In 2018, she picked up 23,866 of the 36,575 total votes cast in the 42nd general election.

During a concession speech, Horwath revealed she was stepping down as party leader Thursday night, saying it is “time to pass the torch.”

Global News has projected the NDP will form the official opposition.

Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton Mountain NDP incumbent Monique Taylor will take on another term as MPP following a large win over the PCs Michael Spadafora.

Taylor had 45 per cent of the estimated 33,000 votes cast on June 2 compared to Spadafora’s 29.9 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The riding has only once gone PC since it was formed in 1977 when PC Trevor Pettit was in office from 1995 to 1999.

View image in full screen Hamilton Mountain NDP incumbent Monique Taylor with constituents following an election victory on June 2, 2022.

“We need to still continue to have that conversation of a better health care system … home care that we can we can ensure that our seniors have a life in dignity, that we stop the cuts to education, and that we truly focus on people’s mental health,” Taylor pledged following her win on Thursday night.

Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas

NDP incumbent Sandy Shaw will get a second term in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, re-relected with 40.6 per cent of the estimated 44,000 votes cast in the riding.

Story continues below advertisement

She beat PC Fred Bennink who managed 32.7 per cent of votes on Thursday.

Shaw said the win was “bittersweet” with word Horwath was stepping down as NDP leader.

“I’m so proud of my leader, Andrea Horvath,” Shaw said after her victory.

“You know what, we worked really hard and we connected with the voters of Hamilton West – Ancaster-Dundas and I’m feeling pretty good right now.”

Flamborough-Glanbrook

The PCs Donna Skelly is now into her second term as Flamborough-Glanbrook’s MPP after picking up 46.2 per cent of an estimated 44,000 votes cast on June 2.

She finished well ahead of NDP candidate Allison Cillis who picked up 22.7 per cent of votes, and the Liberals Melisse Willems who received 20.4 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Burlington

PC MPP Natalie Pierre is the new face in Burlington comfortably beating Liberal Mariam Manaa who finished in second place out of six candidates.

Global News

The riding was fromerly represented by the PCs Jane McKenna who held the seat between 2011 and 2014 as well as 2018 to 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

McKenna left the party in Februray announcing she would running for Halton Regional Chair in the coming municipal election.

Oakville

PC incumbent Stephen Crawford has got a second term in Oakville beating Liberal Alison Gohel by collecting 43 per cent of 46,500 votes cast in the 2022 election.

Crawford won by a similar number in 2018 receiving 24,837 votes for a 43.67 per cent margin.

Oakville North - Burlington

Ontario PCs took the young riding for the second straight time since it’s creation in 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

Incumbent Effie Triantafilopoulos got a second term taking 47.2 per cent of the 47,000 votes in the region.

The battle for second was not as close in 2022 compared to four years ago when the NDP & Liberals essentially were in a dead heat.

In 2018, the NDP edged the Liberals by nine votes to finish behind the winning PCs.

On Thursday, Liberal candidate Kaniz Mouli picked up 35.3 per cent of votes to the NDP’s Rhyan Vincent Smith’s 9.9 per cent.

St. Catharines

Jennie Stevens was a winner for the NDP on Thursday grabbing 39.7 per cent of the 43,000 votes cast in St. Catharines. The win marks the second in a row for Stevens.

PC Sal Sorrento wasn’t far behind with 34.4 per cent of votes.

Story continues below advertisement

Conservatives have not seen an MPP in the city since 1977.

Jim Bradley, the current chair of Niagara’s regional council, held the riding for the Liberals between 1977 through 2018.

Niagara Falls

NDP incumbent Wayne Gates has scored a third term as MPP in Niagara Falls with a win over PC Bob Gale.

Gates got 48.1 per cent of the estimated 51,000 votes cast on Thursday. Gale got 36.5 per cent.

Niagara Centre

Incumbent Jeff Burch won a close race in Niagara Centre on June 2 edging out the PCs Fred Davies by just a couple of percentage points.

Story continues below advertisement

Burch gathered 39.7 percent of 41,000 votes cast compared to Davies 37.6 per cent.

The last time the riding was held by a non-NDP MPP was when PC Ellis Morningstar was the representative between 1971 and 1975.

Niagara West

PC incumbent Sam Oosteroff had little resistence in capturing a second term in Niagara West picking up 44.9 per cen of the 42,000 votes cast.

He beat the NDP’s Dave Augustyn who had just 20.7 per cent of votes.

The riding has been Conservative since 1995.

Haldimand-Norfolk

With the support of incumbent Toby Barrett, who did not run in 2022, independent Bobby-Ann Brady beat out Haldimand County’s mayor Ken Hewitt who ran for the PCs.

Story continues below advertisement

Barrett was a longtime PC incumbent having held this area since 1995 and serving as the parliamentary assistant to the minister of Natural Resources and Forestry under premier Doug Ford.

Global News

Brady picked up 35 per cent of the estimated 45,000 votes cast in the riding on Thursday. Hewitt had 30.5 per cent.

Brantford-Brant

Voters in the Brantford-Brant region re-elected Will Bouma in the 2022 Ontario election giving the PC MPP 44.2 per cent of the roughly 47,000 votes cast in the riding.

Story continues below advertisement

The incumbent beat out the former union president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, Harvey Bischof who ran for the NDP.

Bischof finished second with just roughly 28.3 per cent of the vote on Thursday night.

Bouma had his breakthrough win here for the PCs in 2018 winnig by a close margin of just 1.1 per cent.