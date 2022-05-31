Suspect in custody following school lockdown in Oakville, Ont.: Halton police

Halton Regional Police say they have taken one person into custody following reports of a male with a gun in the area of White Oaks Secondary School in Oakville, Ont.
Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Halton Regional Police tweeted that White Oaks Secondary School was under lockdown, and that several other schools in the area were placed under hold and secure.
An hour later, police posted to Twitter saying one person had been taken into custody and the investigation was ongoing.
The lockdown and the hold and secures have been lifted, and police say there were no injuries or threat to public safety.
