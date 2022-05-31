Menu

Crime

Suspect in custody following school lockdown in Oakville, Ont.: Halton police

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 3:50 pm
Oakville high school in lockdown, police searching for a male, reportedly seen with a gun View image in full screen
Lockdown lifted at an Oakville high school, one person taken into custody following reports of a person with a gun in the area. Don Mitchell / Global News

Halton Regional Police say they have taken one person into custody following reports of a male with a gun in the area of White Oaks Secondary School in Oakville, Ont.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Halton Regional Police tweeted that White Oaks Secondary School was under lockdown, and that several other schools in the area were placed under hold and secure.

An hour later, police posted to Twitter saying one person had been taken into custody and the investigation was ongoing.

Read more: Hamilton Police investigate shooting threat written on bathroom stall at Bishop Tonnos Secondary

The lockdown and the hold and secures have been lifted, and police say there were no injuries or threat to public safety.

Click to play video: 'Person deceased, SIU investigating after officer-involved shooting in city’s east end, police say' Person deceased, SIU investigating after officer-involved shooting in city’s east end, police say
