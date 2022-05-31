Suspect in custody following school lockdown in Oakville, Ont.: Halton police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halton Regional Police say they have taken one person into custody following reports of a male with a gun in the area of White Oaks Secondary School in Oakville, Ont.

The suspect is in custody. Investigation ongoing. The Lockdown at White Oaks Secondary School and all other Hold & Secures have been lifted. No reports of injuries. There is no known, ongoing, related threat to public safety. Expect continued police presence in the area. — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) May 31, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Halton Regional Police tweeted that White Oaks Secondary School was under lockdown, and that several other schools in the area were placed under hold and secure.

LOCKDOWN: White Oaks Secondary School is currently in lockdown for reports of a male with a firearm in the area. Other area schools will be going into Hold and Secure (details to follow). Heavy police presence, please avoid area. — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) May 31, 2022

An hour later, police posted to Twitter saying one person had been taken into custody and the investigation was ongoing.

Read more: Hamilton Police investigate shooting threat written on bathroom stall at Bishop Tonnos Secondary

The lockdown and the hold and secures have been lifted, and police say there were no injuries or threat to public safety.

Advertisement