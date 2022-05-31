Hamilton Bulldog takes home top honours

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in franchise history, a Hamilton Bulldog has taken home the Ontario Hockey League’s defenceman of the year award.

The OHL announced Nathan Staios the recipient of the Max Kaminsky Trophy for the 2021-22 season

Read more: Hamilton Bulldogs take perfect playoff run into OHL Final

Staios led all defencemen in the league with 66 points — a new single-season record for a Bulldogs rearguard.

“I am very honoured and privileged to receive the Max Kaminsky Trophy as Defenceman of the Year,” said Staios. “Playing in the top junior league in the world has helped me develop so much as a person and player. I would like to give credit to my teammates, coaching staff, family, billets, The Hamilton Bulldogs organization, community of Hamilton and our great fans for contributing to this award. They all played a huge role in my success this year and I can’t thank them enough.”

Story continues below advertisement

Now 21 years old, the Oakville native has played four seasons in the OHL between Hamilton and Windsor.

“Nathan’s recognition is very well deserved,” said Bulldogs head coach Jay McKee. “While being the league’s top offensive defenceman, he has also been used to help shut down our opposition’s top two lines of forwards. He has shown that his abilities on both sides of the puck are elite.”

Staios also attended rookie camp with NHL’s St. Louis Blues last fall.