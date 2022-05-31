2 Belleville, Ont. men face child porn charges

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police have charged two men as a result of a child pornography investigation.

On May 5, police say members of the child exploitation unit, emergency response unit, forensic identification unit and tech crimes unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Belleville’s west end.

Police seized multiple electronic devices.

Cyrus Uhrig, 26, was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Uhrig is set to appear in court on July 21.

Then, on May 11, police say the Belleville Police Service child exploitation unit assisted by the emergency response unit, forensic identification unit and the tech crimes unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the east end of Belleville.

Police say this suspect was first on their radar in 2017, and an investigation continued until May of 2022, when they were able to secure a search warrant.

The investigation led to the seizure of multiple electronic devices.

Mark Miranda, 33, of Belleville was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of accessing child pornography and three counts of making available child pornography.

Miranda is scheduled to appear in court on July 21.