Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Belleville, Ont. men face child porn charges

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 12:33 pm
Belleville police have charged two men in a child porn investigation. View image in full screen
Belleville police have charged two men in a child porn investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Belleville police have charged two men as a result of a child pornography investigation.

On May 5, police say members of the child exploitation unit, emergency response unit, forensic identification unit and tech crimes unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Belleville’s west end.

Police seized multiple electronic devices.

Cyrus Uhrig, 26, was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Read more: Traffic concerns raised over proposed subdivision in Collins Bay area

Uhrig is set to appear in court on July 21.

Then, on May 11, police say the Belleville Police Service child exploitation unit assisted by the emergency response unit, forensic identification unit and the tech crimes unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the east end of Belleville.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say this suspect was first on their radar in 2017, and an investigation continued until May of 2022, when they were able to secure a search warrant.

Click to play video: 'Back from Eastern Europe, a well known Kingstonian looks at the refugee situation in and out of war torn Ukraine.' Back from Eastern Europe, a well known Kingstonian looks at the refugee situation in and out of war torn Ukraine.
Back from Eastern Europe, a well known Kingstonian looks at the refugee situation in and out of war torn Ukraine.

The investigation led to the seizure of multiple electronic devices.

Mark Miranda, 33, of Belleville was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of accessing child pornography and three counts of making available child pornography.

Miranda is scheduled to appear in court on July 21.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Belleville tagBelleville police tagChild porn charges tagchild porn investigation tagbelleville child porn tagcyrus uhrig tagmark miranda tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers