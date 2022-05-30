Traffic concerns raised over proposed subdivision in Collins Bay area

Send this page to someone via email

A 171-unit residential subdivision is being proposed along Bath Road (Highway 33), just west of Collins Bay Public School.

The project is bounded by the railroad tracks on the north side of the property, Station Road to the east, Collins Bay Creek to the west, and protected heritage lands that stretch along the creek.

If approved, the development would eventually house hundreds of people, and in its official plan, the developer has designated 306 total parking spaces.

The proposal currently only has one entrance and exit point, Station Street, which is a point of concern for some.

“Traffic is quite heavy now,” says former area councillor Bill Campbell.

“It’s my feeling, that we’re going to be looking at traffic problems at the intersection of Highway 33 and Station Street.”

But the developer says only one entrance will be needed.

They say that even with the addition of the approximately 300 vehicles the new subdivision would bring, the traffic study conducted by McIntosh Perry found that a single point of entry and exit would suffice.

“They said that based on their studies and analysis, signals wouldn’t be warranted at this area,” says Latoya Powder, a planning consultant for Armitage Homes.

“It’s because of the middle lanes that are here. Those middle lanes act as safe lanes for cars to be able to come out, and then merge into the traffic.”

But Campbell isn’t convinced.

He says that a signal should be introduced at the intersection of Station Street and Bath Road to increase safety for drivers and pedestrians.

He also believes only one street going into the development could cause traffic backups.

“This particular proposal should have a second entrance,” says Campbell.

“The second entrance would be farther down westerly, and it would be an in and out entrance to the proposed new subdivision.”

Although a second entrance was considered by the developer, they say they met with the Ministry of Transportation, and were advised that one street would be enough.

“You don’t get that backing up of cars, like 20 cars, who are going to leave at 8:00 a.m., for example, to go to work,” says Powder.

“That’s because some people leave at 8:10, maybe some people leave at 7:45. But based on their reports, what we’re providing is sufficient.”

A public meeting regarding this proposal will be held virtually on June 16, where residents can voice their questions and concerns surrounding the project to the city’s planning committee and the developer.