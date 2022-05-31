Toronto under a heat warning on Tuesday as hot and humid conditions persist

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has placed Toronto under a heat warning for Tuesday as the city experiences hot and humid conditions with temperatures rising above 30 C.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the high for Toronto on Tuesday will be near 32 C, making it the warmest day of the year so far.

But when you factor in humidity, it will feel closer to 39, Farnell said.

“This combined with overnight lows in the low 20s and a nighttime humidex near 30 will make for uncomfortable conditions for those without air conditioning,” Farnell said.

Environment Canada said the hot weather can bring deteriorating air quality approaching the high-risk category and warns residents to take caution when outdoors.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the weather agency said. “Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.”

However, Farnell said a cold front will clear out the heat and humidity late Wednesday but not before a few strong and severe thunderstorms move through the area.

“The first round of storms is likely late tonight and will likely be stronger from Georgian Bay and Lake Simcoe region towards Eastern Ontario,” Farnell said. “Frequent lightning and the threat of damaging winds could cause additional power outages to areas that are still recovering from the storms on May 21.”

By Thursday, Toronto residents will go back to seasonal temperatures and much lower humidity, Farnell said.