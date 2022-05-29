‘Hot and increasingly humid weather’ expected for much of southern Ontario to start the week

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southern Ontario with the “first heat event of the season” expected over the coming days.

The weather agency said “hot and increasingly humid weather” is expected Monday into Tuesday.

“Temperatures will reach near 30 Monday in many areas,” the statement said.

“Temperatures Monday night are forecast to briefly dip to the mid to upper teens. However, maximum temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low thirties, and with forecast minimum temperatures in the low twenties in many areas, little relief from the heat is expected.”

Cooler air is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

The weather agency has issued the advisory for areas stretching from Barrie and Northern York Region, down to the London area.

Windsor is under a heat warning, with even hotter weather expected there.

Been a very long time since we have seen this. Special Weather Statement in place as temperatures climb to the 30's. #Toronto #Hot #Humid pic.twitter.com/oCTJN67NXT — @carlabosacki (@carlabosacki) May 29, 2022