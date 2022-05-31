Guelph, Ont. man intentionally hit by a transport truck: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police said a man is facing charges after a transport truck was used to intentionally hit a former employee.

Police said the two men got into an argument around 10 a.m. on Monday at a business in the area of Laird and Clair roads, when one of the men struck the other individual in the face.

Police said the argument then continued into a yard, where the truck was parked.

They said one of the men got into the truck and intentionally drove towards the other at slow speed, eventually striking him and causing him to fall to the ground.

Investigators said the victim suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 46-year-old man is being charged with assault and assault with a weapon.