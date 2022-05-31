Menu

Comments

Crime

Guelph, Ont. man intentionally hit by a transport truck: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 10:48 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police said two men got into an argument, which turned physical, before one of them got into a transport truck and used it to hit the other individual. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police said a man is facing charges after a transport truck was used to intentionally hit a former employee.

Police said the two men got into an argument around 10 a.m. on Monday at a business in the area of Laird and Clair roads, when one of the men struck the other individual in the face.

Police said the argument then continued into a yard, where the truck was parked.

Read more: Man has his teeth knocked out in Guelph assault, police say

They said one of the men got into the truck and intentionally drove towards the other at slow speed, eventually striking him and causing him to fall to the ground.

Investigators said the victim suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Read more: Guelph landlord, wife charged with assault in dispute with tenant, police say

A 46-year-old man is being charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

