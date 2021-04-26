Guelph landlord, wife charged with assault in dispute with tenant: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a landlord and his wife are facing charges after a rental dispute turned violent on Saturday morning.

A tenant at an address on College Avenue West called the police to report that his landlord had hit him in the head with a golf club, police said in a news release on Monday.

The landlord reportedly came to the man’s unit and asked him to move out, but when the tenant asked for more notice, the landlord allegedly hit him with the club, police said.

The service added the victim suffered a small cut on his forehead.

After officers told the landlord he was under arrest, the man allegedly shoved one officer and grabbed another’s arm, police said.

While trying to take the man into custody, the suspect allegedly tried to reach for a toolbox where officers later found a large crowbar, the service added.

Police also allege that as they were trying to get the landlord into custody, his wife jumped onto an officer’s back to disrupt the arrest.

A 60-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault with intent to resist arrest, while a 66-year-old woman has been charged with obstructing police.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10.