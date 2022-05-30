Teen faces impaired driving charges after weekend crash in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old male has been charged with several impaired driving-related offences follow a weekend crash in southwest London, Ont.

Police say it was around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Commissioners Road West and Wonderland Road South.

Following the crash, witnesses observed the driver of the vehicle allegedly flee northbound on foot before officers arrived, according to police.

With the help of the London Police Service’s Canine Unit, officers were able to track down and arrest a suspect near Westmorland Road and Eaton Park Drive.

No injuries were reported.

A 16-year-old male, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with four offences, including impaired operation of a conveyance and novice driver blood alcohol concentration above zero.

He is set to appear in court on July 4.