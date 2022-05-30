Menu

Traffic

Adelaide Metcalfe crash sends 2 to hospital with serious injuries: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted May 30, 2022 12:23 pm
Adelaide Metcalfe crash sends 2 to hospital with serious injuries: OPP - image View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police

Two people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries Monday morning following a two-vehicle collision in Adelaide Metcalfe, Middlesex OPP said.

The collision happened between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Kerwood Road and Melwood Drive, roughly 13 kilometres southwest of Strathroy.

Read more: OPP investigate fatal multi-vehicle collision in South Bruce, Ont.

Few details have been released, but police said two occupants were taken from the scene with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

A photo taken at the scene by police shows that one of the vehicles involved was a four-door sedan.

The intersection remained closed as of early Monday afternoon for investigative work.

