Adelaide Metcalfe crash sends 2 to hospital with serious injuries: OPP

Two people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries Monday morning following a two-vehicle collision in Adelaide Metcalfe, Middlesex OPP said.

The collision happened between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Kerwood Road and Melwood Drive, roughly 13 kilometres southwest of Strathroy.

Few details have been released, but police said two occupants were taken from the scene with serious injuries.

A photo taken at the scene by police shows that one of the vehicles involved was a four-door sedan.

The intersection remained closed as of early Monday afternoon for investigative work.