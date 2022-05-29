Menu

Canada

Winning ticket in nearly $11M Lotto 6/49 jackpot sold in New Westminster

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 29, 2022 6:14 pm
The B.C. Lottery Corporation says someone in B.C. is sitting on a jackpot-winning Lotto 6/49 ticket. View image in full screen
The B.C. Lottery Corporation says someone in B.C. is sitting on a jackpot-winning Lotto 6/49 ticket. The Canadian Press file

If you happened to buy a Lotto 6/49 ticket in New Westminster this week, you could be sitting on nearly $11 million.

The BC Lottery Corporation said the ticket was the only one sold in Canada that matched all six winning numbers in Saturday night’s draw.

Read more: 'Too many zeros!': Email alerts Kamloops couple to $1-million lottery win

The ticket is the fourth jackpot winner sold in British Columbia in the last three months, according to the BCLC. The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 Jackpot are nearly one in 14 million.

Whoever is sitting on the winner has 52 weeks from the draw date to come forward and claim their prize.

Chilliwack family members share $8-million lottery win
Chilliwack family members share $8-million lottery win – Mar 15, 2022

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

