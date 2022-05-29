2 injured in ATV accident outside of Kelowna, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are in hospital after flipping over an ATV on Saturday outside of Kelowna.

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) were called out to assist BCEHS crews in evacuating two males that were injured in an ATV crash, just off Postil Lake Road.

“The males were driving an all-terrain vehicle called a Razor when it somehow flipped over,” read the COSAR press release.

“Other riders in the group managed to remove the two men from the wrecked machine.”

Both men sustained “various injuries” and had to be removed from the scene by use of the COSAR UTV.

The injured males were then transported to Kelowna General Hospital by awaiting ambulances.

“Twelve COSAR members attended the scene to assist in evacuating the males from the area,” read the COSAR press release. “It was COSAR’s 33rd task of 2022.”

