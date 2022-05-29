Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 injured in ATV accident outside of Kelowna, officials say

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted May 29, 2022 1:17 pm
The injured males were transported to Kelowna General Hospital by awaiting ambulances.
The injured males were transported to Kelowna General Hospital by awaiting ambulances. COSAR / Submitted

Two men are in hospital after flipping over an ATV on Saturday outside of Kelowna.

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) were called out to assist BCEHS crews in evacuating two males that were injured in an ATV crash, just off Postil Lake Road.

“The males were driving an all-terrain vehicle called a Razor when it somehow flipped over,” read the COSAR press release.

Read more: One killed in ATV crash near Enderby, B.C.

“Other riders in the group managed to remove the two men from the wrecked machine.”

Trending Stories

Both men sustained “various injuries” and had to be removed from the scene by use of the COSAR UTV.

The injured males were then transported to Kelowna General Hospital by awaiting ambulances.

Story continues below advertisement

“Twelve COSAR members attended the scene to assist in evacuating the males from the area,” read the COSAR press release. “It was COSAR’s 33rd task of 2022.”

Click to play video: 'Woman rescued after injury on Kelowna mountain trail' Woman rescued after injury on Kelowna mountain trail
Woman rescued after injury on Kelowna mountain trail – Jul 24, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagATV tagCOSAR tagBCEHS tagATV accident tagPostil Lake Road tagThe Central Okanagan Search and Rescue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers