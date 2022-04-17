Menu

Traffic

One killed in ATV crash near Enderby, B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 17, 2022 7:00 pm
File photo of flashing lights on a police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of flashing lights on a police vehicle. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

One person died Saturday while out ATV-ing in the Mabel Lake Area, near Enderby.

Sgt. Chris Manseau said it was around 8:30 p.m. April 16 when Vernon Search and Rescue was called to the Cooke Forest Service Road for a rescue.

They were able to take one person who had suffered serious injuries to the hospital, while a second person died due to circumstances that have yet to be released.

That recovery mission continued into early Sunday morning, a search and rescue member said.

Details around the crash have yet to be offered, though RCMP said that alcohol is believed to be a factor.

 

