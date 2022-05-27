19-year-old man arrested after shooting in downtown Edmonton Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

While conducting traffic control for the Oilers hockey game near Rogers Place Thursday night, Edmonton police officers witnessed a man fire a gun several times at another man.

According to a news release from EPS, it happened at 11:15 p.m. near 103 Street and 103 Avenue.

At that time, the Battle of Alberta game had just ended and thousands of jubilant sports fans were leaving the arena watch party across the street.

Jason Parent was in his room in the nearby Crash Hotel Thursday night, getting ready to go out when he heard noises from outside.

“I heard multiple shots, probably four or five,” he said. “I looked at my wife, we looked at each other, we were panicking whether to go outside or not.”

Parent ended up going outside to see what was going on and said police had not yet arrived on scene.

Two men attempted to run away, EPS said, but were chased by officers and taken in custody moments later near 103A Street and 103 Avenue.

A firearm was found on the ground nearby. Following a search, ammunition and drugs were also found on one of the men who was arrested.

Police said people who were in the area after the hockey game were not injured.

Officers are still looking for the man they believe was the target of the shooting.

A 19-year-old was arrested and remains in police custody. He’s facing multiple charges, EPS said. The other man has since been released without charges.

Investigators have determined the recovered gun was stolen. This event is not believed to be linked to the hockey game.

— More to come…