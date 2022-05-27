Alberta man caught with 650kg of meth in waters between B.C., Washington state: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta man is facing drug trafficking charges after allegedly being caught with nearly 650 kilograms of methamphetamine in U.S. waters near Bellingham, Wash., Wednesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents intercepted the man’s boat around 10 a.m. near Stuart Island, less than a kilometre before it reached the Canadian border, according to federal criminal complaint filed in the Western District of Washington Court Thursday.

CBP agents noticed the Canadian-registered 18-foot Bayliner Capri was riding low in the water when they pulled up, and decided to board and inspect it.

2:01 Grandfather released from CBSA detention without charges after more than 4 days Grandfather released from CBSA detention without charges after more than 4 days – Dec 4, 2020

The man aboard, identified as Ted Karl Faupel, claimed he was moving a friend’s boat from Cowichan Bay to Sidney on Vancouver Island, but had gotten turned around and accidently ended up in U.S. waters, the complaint alleges.

Story continues below advertisement

An inspection of the boat turned up 28 duffle bags with padlocked zippers, filled with crystal-like rocks that tests later confirmed to be meth, the complaint alleges.

Duffle bags allegedly filled with methamphetamine on board the suspect’s boat. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

Agents also turned up a Glock 9mm handgun and box of ammunition, along with a ledger “that documented details regarding this narcotics smuggling event,” three cell phones “and a single U.S. dollar bill that had ’28 duffle bags’ and a signature (written) on it.””

Faupel claimed not to know what was in the bags, according to the agents.

Under questioning, police allege Faupel said he had been in Victoria looking for work when a man calling himself “Mike” approached him on a hike with an offer.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mike” offered him $1,000 to drive a boat from Sidney to Anacortes, Wash., and back loaded up with “luggage,” and when he agreed, took a photo of Faupel’s driver’s licence before sending him on the job on Tuesday.

1:10 Increase in drug seizures at U.S.-Canada border Increase in drug seizures at U.S.-Canada border – Jun 16, 2020

According to the complaint, Faupel then drove the boat to Anacortes where he met four men who took the boat overnight while he stayed in a hotel, then set back out for Canada the next day.

Under questioning, he claimed he drove the boat around in circles and considered turning it in to police, but decided not to out of fear for his family, the complaint alleges.

Faupel has since been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Story continues below advertisement

None of the claims have been proven in court.