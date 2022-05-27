Menu

Crime

Explosive device ‘destroyed locally:’ West Kelowna RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 3:35 pm
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News

A suspicious object found Thursday in West Kelowna was an explosive device, police confirmed Friday, and Mounties are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Read more: Suspicious object found in West Kelowna; RCMP explosives disposal unit called in

The item, which was discovered early Thursday morning on the shoulder of Bartley Road, prompted a significant RCMP presence in the neighbourhood made up of only 10 to 15 houses. Nobody homes were evacuated, but the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit was called in.

“The RCMP EDU determined the suspicious object was an explosive device and they destroyed it locally,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a press release.

The RCMP isn’t saying how or why the item was in a residential area. Nor are they offering any insights into who may have put it there.

“In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no further details regarding the device will be released at this time.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the West Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-768-2880. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net.

