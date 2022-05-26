Menu

Crime

Suspicious object found in West Kelowna; RCMP explosives disposal unit called in

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 5:32 pm
Kelowna RCMP . View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP . Lee Brown / The Canadian Press

A suspicious object was located on the shoulder of Bartley Road on Thursday morning, prompting police to close off a portion of the road while they investigate.

In a press release sent out Thursday afternoon, RCMP said local officers are at the location where the item was found and the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit was en route to assist with the investigation.

“Bartley Road is a long road and the area impacted is near the end of the road that is less populated,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a press release.

“Police are turning motorists around in this location and motorists can exit Bartley Road the way they came in.”

Della-Paolera noted that there are approximately 10 to 15 homes in the area and while the residents of these homes have not been evacuated, officers have gone door-to-door speaking to residents and asking them to refrain from coming and going until further investigation can be conducted.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

