Spray pads open Saturday, mark beginning of Winnipeg summer fun

Although an unusually long winter seems like it just wrapped up, Winnipeggers can enjoy their first taste of summer Saturday as city spray pads open for the season.

“We’re thrilled to finally begin opening our outdoor aquatic amenities, beginning with spray pads tomorrow,” said Coun. Sherri Rollins, parks committee chair, on Friday.

“We’re ready to welcome visitors of all ages to enjoy these outdoor attractions, whether for fun, exercise, or to cool down during the summer months.”

Spray pads will remain open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days a week, until Sept. 5.

The city said heated outdoor pools are next in line to be opened, planned for June 20, while unheated outdoor pools will open 10 days later.

A staggered opening of Winnipeg’s wading pools will kick off July 1.

