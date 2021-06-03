City to open spray pads to help Winnipeg families beat extreme heat

Winnipeg kids rejoice: the city is opening up its spray pads to help beat the extreme heat in the forecast.
The city said Thursday the spray pads will be monitored to make sure public health orders are being followed and physical distancing is in effect when 20 of its 23 standalone pads open up to the public Friday.
Despite the opening, the city is encouraging Winnipeggers not to exceed 30 minutes at a spray pad at a time, and for those who have the ability to stay cool at home to stay indoors. On-site washrooms won’t be available, and city staff won’t be sanitizing the spray pads.
Wading pools and other outdoor public cools will remain closed.
Keeping Winnipeg’s vulnerable population safe in the heat
