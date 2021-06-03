Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

City to open spray pads to help Winnipeg families beat extreme heat

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 10:43 am
Winnipeg spray pads are opening due to the extreme heatwave. View image in full screen
Winnipeg spray pads are opening due to the extreme heatwave. Global News / File

Winnipeg kids rejoice: the city is opening up its spray pads to help beat the extreme heat in the forecast.

The city said Thursday the spray pads will be monitored to make sure public health orders are being followed and physical distancing is in effect when 20 of its 23 standalone pads open up to the public Friday.

Read more: City of Winnipeg to open 18 spray pads Wednesday

Despite the opening, the city is encouraging Winnipeggers not to exceed 30 minutes at a spray pad at a time, and for those who have the ability to stay cool at home to stay indoors. On-site washrooms won’t be available, and city staff won’t be sanitizing the spray pads.

Wading pools and other outdoor public cools will remain closed.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Keeping Winnipeg’s vulnerable population safe in the heat' Keeping Winnipeg’s vulnerable population safe in the heat
Keeping Winnipeg’s vulnerable population safe in the heat
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCity of Winnipeg tagWinnipeg weather tagHeatwave tagSpray pads tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers