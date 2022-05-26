Woman charged with trespassing prior to Doug Ford rally at Hamilton airport

Police have charged a 33-year-old woman with trespassing amid a protest at a Doug Ford rally at the Hamilton airport.
A Hamilton Police Service (HPS) spokesperson says the charge stems from an arrest made when a group of protesters gathered on private property blocking a thoroughfare to a Cargojet facility.
“The protesters were asked to move off the roadway. All individuals complied but one individual refused to move and was arrested,” HPS’ Jackie Penman said in a release.
“The individual was transported off the property and immediately released with a ticket for Trespass to Property.”
Penman went on to say the protest continued “peacefully” off of private property.
In a social media post, Toronto lawyer and sometime 900 CHML guest Caryma Sa’d claimed she was the person arrested at John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.
She insists she received an invite to the event and arrived with a cameraman.
