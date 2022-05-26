Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after 4 women sexually assaulted at Granville SkyTrain station

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 3:00 pm
Granville SkyTrain station. View image in full screen
Metro Vancouver Transit Police have recommended a Surrey man be charged with four counts of sexual assault after a series of incidents in downtown Vancouver on May 13, 2022. Wikimedia Commons/Deadkid.dk

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and released from jail after four women were sexually assaulted at or near the Granville SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police have recommended the Surrey man be charged with four counts of sexual assault. He was released on May 14 under several conditions, including a ban from the nearby Pacific Centre shopping mall and all SkyTrain properties.

“Transit Police would like to thank the bystanders who assisted the women,” said Const. Amanda Steed in a Thursday news release. “We would never ask that anyone to put themselves into harms way, but these individuals’ actions can only be described as heroic.”

Read more: Charges laid in Abbotsford head-on crash that involved two kids

According to transit police, the suspect approached his first victim as she sat on a bench in the mall around 4:30 p.m. on May 13. He allegedly touched her hip and tried to pull her toward him, but a security guard intervened and called police.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect then entered the Granville SkyTrain station and tried to grab another woman’s “pubic area,” police said, but she blocked him with her hand.

Trending Stories

Afterward, he approached a third woman and touched her breast while uttering sexually explicit comments.

He approached the fourth woman as she walked out of the station, police said. He grabbed her wrist and tried to pull her into a nearby business and she screamed for help as he shouted more explicit comments, police added, drawing the attention of bystanders who helped her break free.

Click to play video: 'Man charged with mischief after Victoria International Airport shutdown' Man charged with mischief after Victoria International Airport shutdown
Man charged with mischief after Victoria International Airport shutdown

Transit police rushed to the scene, and with help from several witnesses, arrested the man.

“While these types of offences often don’t leave serious physical injury, they can be especially traumatizing to those who experience them, which is why reducing sexual offences on transit is a Transit Police operational priority,” said Steed.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is expected to appear in court on July 13. Anyone with more information on the incidents is asked to contact transit police at 604-515-8300.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver crime tagDowntown Vancouver tagmetro vancouver transit police tagSkyTrain assault tagstranger assault tagunprovoked assault taggranville skytrain tagMan arrested sexual assault SkyTrain tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers