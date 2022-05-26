Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Salmon Arm man who fled with daughters facing new child sex charges

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 2:30 pm
FILE. Caleb Gerbrandt.
FILE. Caleb Gerbrandt. Courtesy: RCMP

A Salmon Arm man who was arrested in February after disappearing weeks earlier with his two teenage daughters faces new charges.

Caleb Gerbrandt, born in 1982, was charged May 25 with telecommunication with a person believed to be under 16 for the commission of an offence and invitation to sexual touching of a person believed to be under 16.

Read more: Wanted Salmon Arm, B.C., man believed to be ‘actively evading police’ with daughters

The offences are alleged to have taken place some time between Jan. 14 and Jan. 18.

Trending Stories

He will be in court again to consult legal counsel on June 21.

In February, Gerbrandt was the subject of an alert when he disappeared with his daughters Jan. 21 while wanted for charges of sexual interference and sexual assault on a minor.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Wanted Salmon Arm man picked up in Ontario

His children were to be living with their grandparents and Gerbrandt had a curfew due to the aforementioned charges.

RCMP said in a press release on Feb. 9 that Gerbrandt was arrested in Ontario and the “wellbeing of his daughters has been confirmed.” They didn’t specify where in Ontario he was found or what led to his arrest.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Salmon Arm tagSex Crimes tagWarrant tagCriminal Charges tagCaleb Gerbrandt tagKamloops courts tagSalmon Arm courts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers