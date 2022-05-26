Salmon Arm man who fled with daughters facing new child sex charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Salmon Arm man who was arrested in February after disappearing weeks earlier with his two teenage daughters faces new charges.

Caleb Gerbrandt, born in 1982, was charged May 25 with telecommunication with a person believed to be under 16 for the commission of an offence and invitation to sexual touching of a person believed to be under 16.

The offences are alleged to have taken place some time between Jan. 14 and Jan. 18.

He will be in court again to consult legal counsel on June 21.

In February, Gerbrandt was the subject of an alert when he disappeared with his daughters Jan. 21 while wanted for charges of sexual interference and sexual assault on a minor.

His children were to be living with their grandparents and Gerbrandt had a curfew due to the aforementioned charges.

RCMP said in a press release on Feb. 9 that Gerbrandt was arrested in Ontario and the “wellbeing of his daughters has been confirmed.” They didn’t specify where in Ontario he was found or what led to his arrest.