Crime

Wanted Salmon Arm man picked up in Ontario

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 4:52 pm
Caleb Gerbrandt along with his two daughters went missing from Gerbrandt’s home in Salmon Arm on Jan. 21, 2022.
Caleb Gerbrandt along with his two daughters went missing from Gerbrandt’s home in Salmon Arm on Jan. 21, 2022. Courtesy: RCMP

A Salmon Arm man who disappeared with his two teenage daughters while wanted for charges of sexual interference and sexual assault on a minor has been arrested.

RCMP said in a press release that Caleb Gerbrandt was arrested in Ontario and the “wellbeing of his daughters has been confirmed.” They didn’t specify where in Ontario he was found or the conditions of his arrest.

Read more: Wanted Salmon Arm, B.C., man believed to be ‘actively evading police’ with daughters

“(Gerbrandt) will be returned to British Columbia at a later date to answer to the charges before him,” RCMP said in a statement.

Trending Stories

The RCMP would like to thank the public and media who were instrumental in sharing information and providing tips.

When he went missing, RCMP said that they believed Gerbrandt and his daughters were believed to be travelling in the Vancouver or Vancouver Island area.

Story continues below advertisement

 

