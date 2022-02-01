Wanted Salmon Arm man believed to be ‘actively evading police’ with daughters

Send this page to someone via email

A Salmon Arm man wanted on charges of sexual interference and sexual assault on a minor has gone missing along with his two teenage daughters.

RCMP sent out a press release Tuesday asking that people keep an eye out for Caleb Gerbrandt, 40, and his daughters Eliyah, 14, and Avery, 13.

They were last at Gerbrandt’s Salmon Arm home, though they haven’t been seen since Jan. 21 and are currently believed to be in the Lower Mainland or Vancouver Island area.

Gerbrandt has recently been charged with sexual interference and sexual assault on a minor, and both daughters were to be staying at their grandparents’ residence in Salmon Arm.

“We believe that Caleb is actively evading police. He is required to abide by a curfew and be inside his Salmon Arm residence every night, a condition which he is now breaching,” Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP said in a press release.

“A warrant has now been issued for his arrest.”

Caleb Gerbrandt and his daughters are believed to be travelling in a 2006 Grey Dodge Grand Caravan bearing B.C. licence plate NE961N, and may possibly be heading to the Vancouver or Vancouver Island area. Courtesy RCMP

Gerbrandt and his daughters are believed to be travelling in a 2006 Grey Dodge Grand Caravan bearing B.C. licence plate NE961N, and may possibly be heading to the Vancouver or Vancouver Island area.

Salmon Arm RCMP are asking anyone who has any information that may help to locate Caleb, Eliyah or Avery to call their local police or the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.