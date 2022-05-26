Lennox and Addington OPP arrest pair after flight in stolen vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman have been arrested after police were led on a car and foot chase in Napanee on May 20.

Police responded to a call at a Napanee residence that morning in regards to a possible stolen vehicle.

Once police arrived, two people fled on foot.

Later, officers with the Tyendinaga Police Service stopped the vehicle on Cannery Road.

The pair fled from police on foot once again. A female passenger was arrested, but the male driver fled on foot into the woods.

With help from the OPP canine unit and East Region emergency response team, the man was located a short time later.

Randall Gibson, 39, of Centre Hastings, and Sherri Tremblay of Quinte West are facing several charges each.

Gibson was held for a bail hearing while Tremblay will appear in a Napanee courtroom on July 19.