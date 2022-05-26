Drivers sent to hospital with critical injuries after crash in Toronto’s south end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say the drivers of two vehicles suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision near the city’s waterfront.

Emergency crews were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and British Columbia Road just before midnight on Wednesday for reports of a crash.

Paramedics said they transported a man in his 50s and another man in his 30s to a trauma centre.

In an update Thursday morning, police said both drivers are in life-threatening condition.

The area was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Lake Shore Blvd & British Columbia Rd@TrafficServices is investigating

– The drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospital and have life-threatening injuries

– Anyone w/info, dash-cam video of the accident contact police#GO986496

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 26, 2022

