Drivers sent to hospital with critical injuries after crash in Toronto’s south end

Toronto police say the drivers of two vehicles suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision near the city’s waterfront.
Emergency crews were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and British Columbia Road just before midnight on Wednesday for reports of a crash.
Paramedics said they transported a man in his 50s and another man in his 30s to a trauma centre.
In an update Thursday morning, police said both drivers are in life-threatening condition.
The area was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.
