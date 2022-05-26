Menu

Traffic

Drivers sent to hospital with critical injuries after crash in Toronto’s south end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 10:04 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News

Toronto police say the drivers of two vehicles suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision near the city’s waterfront.

Emergency crews were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and British Columbia Road just before midnight on Wednesday for reports of a crash.

Paramedics said they transported a man in his 50s and another man in his 30s to a trauma centre.

In an update Thursday morning, police said both drivers are in life-threatening condition.

The area was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

