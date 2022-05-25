Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Lawrence Loh, Peel’s top doctor, set to depart front-line pandemic role

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 7:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Peel medical officer of health talks new workplace measures to combat COVID-19 outbreaks' Peel medical officer of health talks new workplace measures to combat COVID-19 outbreaks
WATCH: Peel’s medical officer of health Dr. Lawrence Loh talks about new workplace measures mandating closures aimed at tackling COVID-19 outbreaks. – Apr 20, 2021

Dr. Lawrence Loh, the Region of Peel’s medical officer of health, is set to depart his role in Ontario public health to become the CEO and executive director of the College of Family Physicians of Canada.

Loh took on Peel’s top health-care job in the early months of the pandemic, after his predecessor, Dr. Jessica Hopkins, accepted a role with Public Health Ontario.

He was a regular fixture at press briefings in the region, standing alongside mayors Bonnie Crombie and Patrick Brown almost weekly for about two years.

Read more: Brampton, Ont. terminates state of emergency in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Loh will take on his new role in September, succeeding the retiring Dr. Francine Lemire, according to a news release from the College of Family Physicians of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“The City of Mississauga will be forever grateful to Dr. Loh for his leadership and advice during an incredibly difficult and uncertain time in our history,” Mayor Crombie said in a statement.

Crombie presented Loh with a key to the city during a ceremony in the spring.

Trending Stories

Peel’s top doctor made several high-profile decisions during the pandemic, including ordering closures at Amazon Fulfillment Centers after cases of COVID-19 spread inside. Peel was one of Canada’s hardest-hit communities during the early stages of the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Peel Medical Officer of Health tells residents everyone is likely to contract COVID-19' Peel Medical Officer of Health tells residents everyone is likely to contract COVID-19

“I am sure he will do very well,” Brown told Global News. “He is a very accomplished public servant and medical expert.”

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagMississauga tagBrampton tagPeel Region tagMedical Officer Of Health tagPeel Public Health tagRegion Of Peel tagDr. Lawrence Loh tagMOH tagCollege of Family Physicians of Canada tagPeel pandemic tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers