Global News at Noon Toronto
April 28 2021 12:22pm
02:21

Peel region Canada Post facility hit with 2nd COVID-19 outbreak

Roughly 80 workers at the Gateway West Canada Post facility in Mississauga have had to self-isolate after a second COVID-19 outbreak has occurred. Marianne Dimain has more.

