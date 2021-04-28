Global News at Noon Toronto April 28 2021 12:22pm 02:21 Peel region Canada Post facility hit with 2nd COVID-19 outbreak Roughly 80 workers at the Gateway West Canada Post facility in Mississauga have had to self-isolate after a second COVID-19 outbreak has occurred. Marianne Dimain has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7816570/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7816570/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?