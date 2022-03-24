Brampton, Ont. terminates state of emergency in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Brampton has terminated its state of emergency in response to COVID-19, exactly two years after it was first declared.

In a statement issued by the city, the move comes from a recommendation of the city’s emergency management team.

“I am so grateful to announce that we are in a position to end our State of Emergency in response to COVID-19 in Brampton. We wouldn’t be where we are today if not for the outstanding efforts of our residents, City staff, health care workers, and City task force members,” Mayor Patrick Brown said in a statement.

The emergency was first declared back on March 24, 2020.

According to the city, it was an administrative tool that granted the city greater agility and resources to respond to the pandemic, including staff re-deployment, creating new programs, and a quick rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

“I sincerely thank staff for their efforts, and on behalf of the City, we look forward to continuing to serve our community as we navigate this next stage of the pandemic,” said Paul Morrison, interim chief administrative officer.

The Region of Peel also terminated its emergency declaration Thursday today following consultation with Peel region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh.

In the statement, Dr. Loh said this has been the longest emergency operation in the region’s history.

“After five waves, though, we’ve made a collective difference by following the precautions and getting vaccinated and boosted. This has kept our most vulnerable safe and saved lives,” Dr. Loh said.

According to the city, a combination of vaccination rates and the decline in cases from the Omicron wave has reduced the risk of severe outcomes.

Despite the reduction, Dr. Loh advised residents to be mindful.

“I urge residents to remain vigilant as our transition beyond the acute phase of the pandemic continues,” Dr. Loh said.

