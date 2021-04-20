Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 20 2021 6:12pm
02:02

COVID-19: Peel and Toronto cracking down on workplace outbreaks

Peel Region and Toronto are temporarily shutting down any business with five or more work-related COVID-19 cases. Sean O’Shea reports.

