Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Student caught with firearms outside Texas high school day after deadly shooting

By Irelyne Lavery Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 7:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Parents, students react to mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas' Parents, students react to mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas
WATCH: Nineteen students are dead following a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and, while the incident unfolded in another town and country, the pain is being felt in Toronto as well. Erica Vella speaks with parents and students about the tragedy.

Less than 24 hours after a mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 students and two teachers, police in the same state arrested a suspect walking towards a Richardson, Texas, high school, with what appeared to be a rifle.

The Richardson Police Department received a call at 10:55 a.m. from a business in the 1500 block of East Spring Valley Road reporting the juvenile male walking towards Berkner High School, they said in a press release.

Read more: Texas school shooting: ‘Adventurous’ teacher, ‘sweetest little boy’ among 21 dead

Within minutes of the call, a number of officers from various units of the department arrived at the high school and began a search and investigation, police said.

The suspect was found inside the high school, located at 1600 East Spring Valley Rd., but no weapons were found.

Story continues below advertisement

However, further investigation led police to discover what appeared to be an AK-47-style gun and a replica AR-15-style Orbeez rifle inside a vehicle used by the suspect in the parking lot of 1551 East Spring Valley Rd.

Trending Stories

Officers were able to identify the suspect as a student of Berkner High School. He was arrested on a charge of unlawfully carrying weapons in a weapon-free school zone, which is a state jail felony.

Click to play video: 'Texas governor unclear on whether he’ll still attend NRA event following school shooting' Texas governor unclear on whether he’ll still attend NRA event following school shooting
Texas governor unclear on whether he’ll still attend NRA event following school shooting

“No further information is being released on the suspect due to his age,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Richardson Police Department would like to remind the public of the importance to report suspicious activity, as we recognize the vigilant awareness and actions of the person who initially called 911 to alert law enforcement.”

Richardson is less than 370 km away from Uvalde. An AR-15-style rifle was also used in the Uvalde shooting.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagMass Shooting tagTexas Shooting tagTexas mass shooting tagRichardson tagUvalde Shooting tagShooting Texas tagTexas high school tagar15 rifle tagmass shooting texas may 24 tagmass shootings us 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers