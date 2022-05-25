Texas school shooting: ‘Adventurous’ teacher, ‘sweetest little boy’ among 21 dead

Send this page to someone via email

The victims of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas include a “loving 10-year-old little boy” and an “adventurous” teacher who was a caring mother and wife.

Officials in Uvalde on Wednesday notified all the families who lost loved ones in Tuesday’s slaying that saw 19 children and two teachers killed, CNN reports.

Those numbers may change as authorities provide updates, but what is known so far is that the victims were in the same Grade 4 classroom at Robb Elementary School.

Details about the victims are beginning to emerge. Here is what we know so far.

Uziyah Garcia

View image in full screen This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The eight-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Manny Renfro via AP

Uziyah Garcia was the “sweetest little boy” Manny Renfro has ever known.

“I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid,” Renfro told The Associated Press about the eight-year-old boy who was among those killed.

Renfro last saw Uziyah in San Angelo, Texas during spring break.

“We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns — such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” he said.

“There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practised.”

Amerie Jo Garza

View image in full screen Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was among those killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. Amerie’s father, Angel, shared this photo on Facebook after learning his daughter had died in the shooting. Angel Garza/Facebook

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was identified by her father, Angel, as one of the victims in a Facebook post that has now gone viral.

“Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo. Watch over your baby brother for me,” he said.

That came as an update to a post he published hours earlier, asking for help finding his daughter.

“I don’t ask for much or hardly even post on here but please It’s been 7 hours and I still haven’t heard anything on my love,” he said.

“Please fb help me find my daughter.”

Eva Mireles

View image in full screen Eva Mireles was a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, who was killed during a mass shooting on Tuesday. Robb Elementary School photo

Eva Mireles was a Grade 4 teacher at Robb Elementary School, according to the institution’s website.

The 44-year-old mother and wife was an educator for 17 years who loved running and hiking.

“She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her,” said 34-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio.

“She is definitely going to be very missed.”

Mireles’ daughter, Adalynn, posted on Twitter Wednesday a tribute to her mom.

“I will take care of our dogs and I will forever say your name so you are always remembered, Eva Mireles, 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary who selflessly jumped in front of her students to save their lives,” she wrote.

“My heart will forever be broken. My bestfriend, my twin was taken from me. Thank you for loving me in the best ways and for raising me to become so strong.”

My sweet mommy , I will miss you forever. 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/SIxKrgX6Xi — Adalynn ✞💛 (@addy_celeste) May 25, 2022

Mireles was co-teaching with Irma Garcia for five years, the school’s website added.

Irma Garcia

View image in full screen Irma Garcia was a teacher at Robb Elementary School who was killed during a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Robb Elementary School photo

Irma Garcia was a mother to four children and had been married to her husband for 24 years, Robb Elementary said on its website.

Her son, Christian, confirmed her death, NBC reports.

Garcia was in her 23rd year of teaching, all of them being at Robb Elementary.

She loved to barbecue with her husband, listen to music and take country cruises to Concan, Texas.

Xavier Javier Lopez

Xavier Javier Lopez was a “loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life,” his cousin Lisa Garza told The Associated Press.

Garza said Xavier was eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming.

“He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom,” she said.

“This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

On social media, pictures of smiling children have been posted with their families begging for information.

Classes at Robb Elementary had been winding down for the year and each school day had a theme. Tuesday’s was Footloose and Fancy. Students were supposed to wear a nice outfit with fun or fancy shoes.

Multiple children did survive the shooting, but were injured, a Texas public safety official said on Wednesday.

“We do know that there were multiple children that did survive, that were injured. I do not have the exact number at this time,” said Lieutenant Chris Olivarez in an interview with Fox News.

More information about the victims is expected to emerge as the investigation unfolds.

— with files from The Associated Press and Reuters