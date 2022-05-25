Menu

Crime

17-year-old charged with mischief after Waterdown Pride crosswalk vandalized

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted May 25, 2022 11:31 am
City of Hamilton workers painting the Pride crosswalk in Waterdown. View image in full screen
Workers with the City of Hamilton painting the lines of the Pride crosswalk in Waterdown. @cityofhamilton on Instagram

A teenager is facing mischief charges after a Pride crosswalk in Waterdown was vandalized earlier this month.

The Hamilton police hate crime unit took over the investigation after it was revealed that someone had spraypainted the crosswalk at Keewaydin Street and Parkside Drive, directly across the road from Allan A. Greenleaf Elementary and Waterdown District High School.

Investigators say it happened shortly before midnight on May 13 — the same day it was installed.

Read more: Police hate crime unit investigating, reviewing vandalism outside Hamilton schools

A week later, on the evening of May 20, police arrested a 17-year-old boy and charged him with mischief under $5,000.

Trending Stories

Media relations Const. Indy Bharaj said no further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident can be released while the charges are before the court, but said the hate crime unit ultimately decided to lay the mischief charge.

Story continues below advertisement

He says anyone with more information about the incident is being asked to contact Det. Fabiano Mendes of the hate crime unit by calling 905-546-5678 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

