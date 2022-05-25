Kelowna, B.C. apartment damaged in Wednesday morning fire

Send this page to someone via email

Flames and smoke were seen shooting from a second-floor apartment of a four-storey building in Kelowna, B.C.’s Rutland neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

The apartment unit in the 400 block of Franklyn Road caught fire just before 7 a.m., and witnesses on scene said it prompted a significant response from the Kelowna Fire Department, which knocked down flames very quickly.

The charred outer shell of one unit of the building and the smell of smoke were the only evidence of the fire within an hour of their arrival.

That said, there will be a lot of damage to clean up.

According to a firefighter on scene, the blaze was contained to one unit. Several people have been displaced and Emergency Support Services were called in.

