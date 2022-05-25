Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Kelowna, B.C. apartment damaged in Wednesday morning fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 11:22 am
A Franklyn Road apartment complex was damaged in a Wednesday morning fire. View image in full screen
A Franklyn Road apartment complex was damaged in a Wednesday morning fire. Global News

Flames and smoke were seen shooting from a second-floor apartment of a four-storey building in Kelowna, B.C.’s Rutland neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

The apartment unit in the 400 block of Franklyn Road caught fire just before 7 a.m., and witnesses on scene said it prompted a significant response from the Kelowna Fire Department, which knocked down flames very quickly.

Click to play video: 'A retired firefighter calling for more resources for local fire department' A retired firefighter calling for more resources for local fire department
A retired firefighter calling for more resources for local fire department – Apr 7, 2022

The charred outer shell of one unit of the building and the smell of smoke were the only evidence of the fire within an hour of their arrival.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

That said, there will be a lot of damage to clean up.

According to a firefighter on scene, the blaze was contained to one unit. Several people have been displaced and Emergency Support Services were called in.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville' West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville
West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville – Apr 23, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagFire tagFlames tagDamage tagKelowna Fire Department tagRutland tagESS tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers