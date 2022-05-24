Witnesses sought after crash that killed 28-year-old motorcyclist in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police say they’re looking to speak to witnesses after a crash in Richmond Hill on Sunday that left a 28-year-old motorcyclist dead.
Police said that at around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to Highway 7 East and Silver Linden Drive for a serious crash involving a 2020 white Acura and a 2018 Yamaha motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man from Stayner, Ont., was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
The driver of the Acura, a 22-year-old Vaughan woman, wasn’t injured.
No charges have been laid.
Police said they’re looking to speak to any witnesses who haven’t already spoke to investigators and are urging anyone with video footage of the crash to come forward.
