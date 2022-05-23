Motorcyclist dead after collision with sedan in Richmond Hill: police

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a sedan in Richmond Hill on Sunday, police say.

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called at 9:18 p.m. to Highway 7 and Silver Linden Drive, west of Bayview Avenue.

Police said a male motorcyclist in his late 20s was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

Images from the scene show a damaged motorcycle on its side in the intersection with debris strewn in the roadway.

A white car with damage to its passenger side was seen stopped a short distance away.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened.

View image in full screen Emergency crews were called to the scene at 9:18 p.m. Sunday. Global News