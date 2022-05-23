Motorcyclist dead after collision with sedan in Richmond Hill: police

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a sedan in Richmond Hill on Sunday, police say.
York Regional Police said emergency crews were called at 9:18 p.m. to Highway 7 and Silver Linden Drive, west of Bayview Avenue.
Police said a male motorcyclist in his late 20s was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No other injuries were reported.
Images from the scene show a damaged motorcycle on its side in the intersection with debris strewn in the roadway.
A white car with damage to its passenger side was seen stopped a short distance away.
There is no word on what may have led to the incident.
Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened.
