Canada

Motorcyclist dead after collision with sedan in Richmond Hill: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 23, 2022 9:15 am
A damaged white sedan at the scene of the crash in Richmond Hill. View image in full screen
A damaged white sedan at the scene of the crash in Richmond Hill. Global News

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a sedan in Richmond Hill on Sunday, police say.

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called at 9:18 p.m. to Highway 7 and Silver Linden Drive, west of Bayview Avenue.

Police said a male motorcyclist in his late 20s was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

Read more: Driver dead after Toronto crash that led to gas leak

Images from the scene show a damaged motorcycle on its side in the intersection with debris strewn in the roadway.

A white car with damage to its passenger side was seen stopped a short distance away.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 9:18 p.m. Sunday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the scene at 9:18 p.m. Sunday. Global News
