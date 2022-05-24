First-degree murder suspect in Saskatoon shooting makes first court appearance

Send this page to someone via email

Mohamed Ali, 35, made his first appearance in Saskatoon provincial court Tuesday morning after he was charged with first-degree murder in a shooting last week in the city.

Ali is in custody following the homicide of 29-year-old Brandon Baxandall on the afternoon of May 19.

He also faces charges of possession of a firearm and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Ali made his first court appearance via phone from a correctional facility.

Nicholas Stooshinoff, the lawyer representing Ali, told reporters on Tuesday that Ali was shot and injured, but had been already released from hospital. He speculated that is why his client did not appear in provincial court.

The court adjourned to June 13, when Ali is set to appear in Court of Queen’s Bench for his bail hearing.

Saskatoon police had received calls about an injured man on the 100 block of Main Street East at about 4:30 p.m. in Saskatoon’s Nutana neighbourhood.

Police later learned more shots had been heard on the 700 block of Melrose Avenue. Officers also learned that another injured man was transported to Saskatoon City Hospital.

Police discovered Baxandall’s body behind an apartment building on the same Melrose Avenue block where they received reports of gunfire.

Second suspect at large

Saskatoon police say they are searching for another suspect who has been charged with first-degree murder in this homicide case.

Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron, 33, who police say is believed to be in possession of a firearm, is described as five feet six inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Police say he has black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos, including a Mayan statue on his right hand, a black rose on his left wrist and a gorilla on his upper torso.

Saskatoon police are asking the public to call 911 or 306-957-8300 if they have any information on Ouellet-Gendron’s whereabouts. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers.

Police are also requesting any information, including video evidence, that can assist them in this ongoing investigation.