Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police recover stolen trailer, lay charge amid rash of robberies in Brantford since mid-April

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 1:17 pm
Police say between Monday, April 12, and Monday, May 16, there have been 19 trailer thefts reported in Brantford. View image in full screen
Police say between Monday, April 12, and Monday, May 16, there have been 19 trailer thefts reported in Brantford. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police say an Oshweken, Ont., man is facing a charge in connection with the theft of a dump trailer stolen in Brantford city centre last week.

The arrest last Monday comes amid a rash of trailer thefts in the city in which 19 have been taken since mid-April.

“The types of trailers reported stolen include utility trailers, dump trailers, enclosed trailers, flatbed trailers, and camper trailers,” Brantford Police (BPS) spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said in an email.

“To date, police have recovered two of the stolen trailers, leaving seventeen trailers currently outstanding.”

Read more: 1 dead, 2 injured at Pinehurst Conservation Area after Ontario storm

The 25-year-old Six Nations man has been accused of stealing property of more than $5,000 after the dump trailer was found by police on a property at a location on Sour Springs Road on May 16.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It was reported stolen earlier in the day, around 6:30 a.m., from an Icomm Drive parking lot.

Matthews-Osmond said there is no indication the arrest is connected to any of the other robberies.

BPS is seeking information from the public related to the other thefts and is advising members of the public to store their recreational or utility trailers in well-lit, secure locations and to contact police to report any instances of property theft.

Click to play video: 'Cleanup continues after deadly weekend storm in Ontario' Cleanup continues after deadly weekend storm in Ontario
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Brantford tagBrantford Police tagSix Nations tagSix Nations Police tagrobin matthews-osmond tagStolen trailers tagicomm drive tagOshweken tagstolen dump trailer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers