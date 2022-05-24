Police recover stolen trailer, lay charge amid rash of robberies in Brantford since mid-April

Send this page to someone via email

Police say an Oshweken, Ont., man is facing a charge in connection with the theft of a dump trailer stolen in Brantford city centre last week.

The arrest last Monday comes amid a rash of trailer thefts in the city in which 19 have been taken since mid-April.

“The types of trailers reported stolen include utility trailers, dump trailers, enclosed trailers, flatbed trailers, and camper trailers,” Brantford Police (BPS) spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said in an email.

“To date, police have recovered two of the stolen trailers, leaving seventeen trailers currently outstanding.”

The 25-year-old Six Nations man has been accused of stealing property of more than $5,000 after the dump trailer was found by police on a property at a location on Sour Springs Road on May 16.

Story continues below advertisement

It was reported stolen earlier in the day, around 6:30 a.m., from an Icomm Drive parking lot.

Matthews-Osmond said there is no indication the arrest is connected to any of the other robberies.

BPS is seeking information from the public related to the other thefts and is advising members of the public to store their recreational or utility trailers in well-lit, secure locations and to contact police to report any instances of property theft.