Canada

Saskatoon Police arrest suspect in mid-May murder

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 23, 2022 6:23 pm
Saskatoon police arrested a 35-year old male after a homicide that took place Thursday, May 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police arrested a 35-year old male after a homicide that took place Thursday, May 19, 2022. Slavomir Kutas / Global News

Saskatoon Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to a homicide that occurred on May 19, 2022.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., May 19, police received a report of an injured man in the 100 block of Main Street East. Shortly after, police received additional calls about shots being fired in the 700 block of Melrose Avenue.

Read more: Regina man left with life-threatening wounds after being stabbed: police

Another injured male was reported to have been transported to City Hospital. The two injured males are currently being treated for their injuries.

When police arrived to the 700 block of Melrose Avenue, officers found a deceased male behind an apartment building.

Saskatoon Police have now identified the victim as Brandon Baxandall.

Read more: Regina police seek youths involved in bear-spray incident at school playground

The suspect has been charged with first degree murder and will appear in court Tuesday, May 24 at 9:00 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with video evidence or information believed to be relevant is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

