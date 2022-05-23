Saskatoon Police arrest suspect in mid-May murder

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to a homicide that occurred on May 19, 2022.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., May 19, police received a report of an injured man in the 100 block of Main Street East. Shortly after, police received additional calls about shots being fired in the 700 block of Melrose Avenue.

Another injured male was reported to have been transported to City Hospital. The two injured males are currently being treated for their injuries.

When police arrived to the 700 block of Melrose Avenue, officers found a deceased male behind an apartment building.

Saskatoon Police have now identified the victim as Brandon Baxandall.

The suspect has been charged with first degree murder and will appear in court Tuesday, May 24 at 9:00 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with video evidence or information believed to be relevant is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

