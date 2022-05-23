SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ukrainian refugees set to land in Canada on 1st of 3 chartered flights

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2022 8:10 am
The first of three charter flights bringing Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion to Canada is to land in Manitoba Monday afternoon.

The flight is to touch down at around 2 p.m. at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser has said the three flights are to help bring approximately 90,000 Ukrainians approved for emergency travel into Canada.

The second one will leave for Montreal from Poland on May 29 and the third, bound for Halifax, will take off on June 2.

Canada’s government has already welcomed thousands of Ukrainians since Russian forces first attacked in late February.

Manitoba has said refugees will be taken to the province’s Ukrainian Refugee Reception Centre to receive help with settlement after they arrive.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
