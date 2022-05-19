SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada will help rebuild Ukraine’s health system battered by war: Duclos

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2022 6:58 pm
Click to play video: 'U.S. Senate votes to approve $40 billion USD aid bill for Ukraine' U.S. Senate votes to approve $40 billion USD aid bill for Ukraine
WATCH: U.S. Senate votes to approve $40 billion USD aid bill for Ukraineinvestment in the war to roughly $54 billion in just over two months.

Canada’s federal health minister has pledged to rouse support from his international colleagues for rebuilding the besieged health-care system in Ukraine, where facilities and ambulances have come under attack during the Russian invasion.

“I know not just Canadians but everyone around the world are shocked and distressed about the devastating impact the invasion is having on Ukraine’s vital health-care workers, health infrastructure, and access to medical supplies,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos wrote Thursday to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dr. Viktor Liashko.

Read more: Ukraine could get U.S. advanced anti-ship missiles to target Russian blockade: report

Duclos also wrote that Ukraine will have Canada’s support at the ongoing G7 health ministers meeting in Berlin, and next week at the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

“We will discuss how the G7 can assist in the future rebuilding of Ukraine’s health system.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Health system in Ukraine is ‘teetering on the brink:’ WHO' Health system in Ukraine is ‘teetering on the brink:’ WHO
Health system in Ukraine is ‘teetering on the brink:’ WHO – Mar 16, 2022

The letter was also directed to G7 health ministers and Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, the international health agency at the United Nations.

Trending Stories

Earlier this week, the WHO called for an investigation into Russian attacks on health facilities in Ukraine, having confirmed more than 200 such attacks since the conflict began.

“I am so disheartened, as a medical doctor myself, to hear the doctors telling of how the health-care facilities, all of them have been touched by heavy fire,” WHO European regional director Hans Kluge said of his recent visit to Chernihiv Oblast in Ukraine.

“Health care should never be a target.”

Click to play video: 'Canada sending new military aid, funding for de-mining operations to Ukraine: Trudeau' Canada sending new military aid, funding for de-mining operations to Ukraine: Trudeau
Canada sending new military aid, funding for de-mining operations to Ukraine: Trudeau – May 8, 2022

Duclos told the Ukrainian health minister that he would co-sponsor his resolution to underscore the importance of protecting the health-care workforce, medical aid and health infrastructure in Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

While Canada has already provided health services and aid to Ukraine, Duclos says it must do more.

“We can and must continue to provide support and assistance,” he wrote.

Duclos has also asked for a bilateral meeting with Liashko to discuss details.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagUkraine tagUkraine war tagUkraine Russia war tagJean-Yves Duclos tagRussia's invasion of Ukraine tagCanada Support Ukraine tagUkraine health facilities tagUkraine healthcare system tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers