Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

3rd possible case of monkeypox found in U.S.

By The Staff Global News
Posted May 22, 2022 10:43 pm
Click to play video: 'What is monkeypox and how is it transmitted?' What is monkeypox and how is it transmitted?
The BC Centre for Disease Control confirms two people suspected of contracting monkeypox in our province did not come into contact with the disease. However, public health officials will remain vigilant. Stephen Hoption Cann from the UBC School of Population and Public Health explains what monkeypox virus is and how the disease is transmitted.

Health authorities said they may have found a third case of the monkeypox virus in the United States and are running tests on a patient in South Florida to confirm if the person has contracted the disease, which is staging a rare outbreak outside of Africa.

The case in Broward County, Florida, is “related to international travel,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health said in a statement on Sunday, “and the person remains isolated.”

Read more: Monkeypox: Here are the treatments and what to do when infected

The results of tests conducted by the CDC are expected soon. No other cases have been identified in the state, the release said.

The first monkeypox case in the United States was reported in Massachusetts on Wednesday. The disease, which is similar to human smallpox but milder, was found in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. Health officials said the case posed no risk to the public.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The second U.S. case was a New York City resident who tested positive for the virus on Friday, health officials said.

In Europe, more than 100 cases of the viral infection, which spreads through close person-to-person contact, have been reported recently.

Click to play video: 'Toronto investigating 1st suspected case of Monkeypox in city' Toronto investigating 1st suspected case of Monkeypox in city
Toronto investigating 1st suspected case of Monkeypox in city

Monkeypox, which mostly occurs in west and central Africa, is a viral infection that was first recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1970s. Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes starting on the face and spreading to the rest of the body.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

monkeypox tagWhat is monkeypox tagmonkeypox symptoms tagmonkeypox united states tagsouth florida monkeypox tagsymptoms of monkeypox tagunited states monkeypox tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers